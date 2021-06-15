ATTLEBORO -- Jose Lemus, who ran unsuccessfully for city council 2 1/2 years ago, has been arrested on rape charges.
Lemus, 36, of 1120 County St., was arrested Monday by Attleboro Police Detectives.
He is charged with rape and indecent assault and battery, Police Chief Kyle Heagney said.
An arrest warrant had been issued by Attleboro District Court.
The charges stem from a sexual assault investigation conducted by Detective Keith Golden in which the victim reported the alleged rape to police, Heagney said.
Lemus was arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court.
He was an unsuccessful candidate in the at-large race for city council in November 2019 and briefly ran for mayor in 2017 but dropped out after a few months, citing personal reasons.
Empty storefronts and overfilled classrooms were two issues of his city council campaign platform.
Lemus grew up on the city’s East Side and has been a corporate attorney.
