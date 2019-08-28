ATTLEBORO — Jonathan Weydt claims all he does is provide political satire on social media, but a candidate for mayor says his comments are demeaning and harassing.
Weydt, a former city councilor, is a frequent critic of Attleboro politics on Facebook and he often post bitingly sarcastic videos and doctored photos.
Lately, City Councilor Heather Porreca, a candidate for mayor, has been a frequent target. She is running against Mayor Paul Heroux. (Heroux declined to comment.)
Weydt said when he heard she had filed a complaint, he wrote to the police asking for a copy. Weydt said Porreca has gone to police a number of times with complaints.
But he got a letter back from police saying the department could not provide the document because the matter is under investigation.
Porreca said she has not “officially” filed a complaint, but has had conversations with police.
She said she understands when political criticism is constructive, but Weydt’s commentary is personal and insulting.
“I’m still a human being,” she said.
One typical post read: “no qualifications. No accomplishments. Most importantly, no education.”
He has also mocked her campaign slogan “#nicematters” by saying she is only “nice to your face.”
Porecca said Weydt also interfered with her campaign by writing “cancelled?” on a Facebook post about an upcoming campaign event.
The comments don’t bother her, she said, and she has blocked Weydt on all social media. But as soon as he posts something, her friends start calling her and sending her screen shots of his comments.
“I get a lot of complaints about the garbage he is putting out there,” she said.
Weydt denied there was anything harassing about his posts and he has a constitutional right to comment on politics.
“I’ve been providing witty political memes, commentary and satire for years. Nothing ever threatening or harassing. That is never the intent,” he said.
But Weydt’s Facebook posts have drawn criticism before, including the time he altered a photo to make it appear his opponent for city council had endorsed him.
