ATTLEBORO -- A well-known former Attleboro insurance agent was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday after admitting to downloading dozens of images of child pornography from the internet.
Christopher A. Nimiroski, 53, of 97 Fairway Drive in Attleboro, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court by Judge Gloriann Moroney after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography.
Nimiroski was arrested two years ago by the state police Cyber Crimes Unit, which received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
He is the former owner of Nimiroski Insurance Agency at County Square. The family-owned business was founded in 1963 and sold in 2020. Nimiroski is now retired and sells real estate, his lawyer said.
State police found 30 files containing dozens of videos and images of child pornography with girls between the ages of 5 and 9 sexually abused by adult men or in nude poses, Assistant District Attorney Jose Vazquez said.
Some of the images had been altered with a computer program to create videos with added voices of children making statements specific to the defendant, Vazquez said.
The prosecutor recommended Nimiroski serve 18 months of a 2 ½-year sentence with the balance of probation.
The maximum sentence in district court on each count of possession of child pornography is 2 ½ years.
Although Nimiroski was not charged with distributing or sharing the images and videos, Vazquez said the defendant deserved to be incarcerated because he contributed to the black market in child pornography by consuming it.
Nimiroski and “people like the defendant keep it an active market” by downloading it from the internet, Vazquez said.
Although he admitted to downloading and possessing the images and videos, Nimiroski told the judge he did not alter the images as the prosecutor alleged in his recitation of the facts of the case.
His lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, said his client voluntarily obtained counseling after his arrest and had only one prior arrest for drunken driving when he was in his 20s.
While on probation, Nimiroski will have to register as a sex offender and have no unsupervised contact with children younger than 16. He must also allow the probation department to examine his electronic devices and is prohibited from using public computers, such as in a library, to access the internet.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.