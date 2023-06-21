christopher nimiroski in court
Christopher Nimiroski pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography Wednesday in Attleboro District Court.

 By DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO -- A well-known former Attleboro insurance agent was sentenced to three years of probation Wednesday after admitting to downloading dozens of images of child pornography from the internet.

Christopher A. Nimiroski, 53, of 97 Fairway Drive in Attleboro, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court by Judge Gloriann Moroney after pleading guilty to three misdemeanor counts of possession of child pornography.

