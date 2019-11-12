ATTLEBORO — A Level 3 sex offender was sentenced to serve six months in jail Tuesday after pleading guilty to failing to register his address with the state.
Charles R. Devins Jr., 41, formerly of 40 Holman St., was arrested in August after police received an anonymous tip that he had moved to the Springfield area, according to court records.
Police confirmed the tip and found Devins did not register at his new address. He has since registered as a sex offender and is living in Agawam, according to the state Sex Offender Registry Board.
A Level 3 sex offender is considered by the state to be the most likely to commit another sex crime.
Attleboro District Court Judge Edmund Mathers sentenced Devins to serve six months of an 18-month jail term with the balance suspended for two years with probation.
Devins was convicted in 2002 of two counts each of rape of a child with force and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14. He was also convicted of rape of a child with force in 2000, according to the registry board.
Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poitier said the defendant had a five-page record of sex assault-type offenses in Hampden County and previously served a 5- to 7-year prison term. He also has a conviction for possession of child pornography, she said.
