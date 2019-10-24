ATTLEBORO -- A former city resident has been indicted by a grand jury in New Hampshire for voting twice in the 2018 election, according to published reports.
Charles E. Cartier, 81, is accused of voting early in Attleboro Nov. 3, 2018 and then casting another ballot in Madison, N.H., five days later.
He now lives in Madison.
Prosecutors contend he drove 200 miles to vote in Attleboro.
A grand jury in Carroll County, N.H. met on Oct. 18 and unveiled the indictment Tuesday, according to The Union Leader of Manchester, N.H. and other publications.
He was arrested in June after an investigation by the New Hampshire attorney general's election fraud unit.
The attorney general's office declined to comment, but the reports state voting in two different states is a Class B felony and is subject to a possible sentence of three to seven years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.