NEW YORK (AP) — A change-of-plea hearing is set for Thursday for a former Attleboro man charged with conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani, one of President Donald Trump's lawyers, to make illegal campaign contributions.
The hearing for David Correia, scheduled to occur by video, was announced in a filing Wednesday in Manhattan federal court.
If it occurs as planned, Correia would become the first conviction among four men charged last year with using straw donors to make illegal contributions to politicians they thought could aid their political and business interests.
William Harrington, an attorney for Correia, declined comment. A spokesperson for prosecutors declined to comment.
Correia, a 1993 Attleboro High School graduate, is a businessman who owns a home with his wife in West Palm Beach, Florida.
He was a Sun Chronicle All Star in golf and played in tournaments across the country as a senior, including the ESPN Junior Invitational.
A biography on his company’s website, which has been removed, said he was a professional golfer for six years.
In September, an updated indictment charged Correia and co-defendant Lev Parnas with defrauding investors in a business called Fraud Guarantee. A superseding indictment also charged him with additional campaign finance violations.
Parnas and Correia also hired Giuliani, a Republican former New York City mayor, to consult with Fraud Guarantee. Giuliani has said he was promised $500,000 to work with the company.
The indictment said Correia misled investors about the strength of the company and a business model and in some cases used the invested money for personal expenses.
Last month, one of his lawyers asked to leave the case and said Correia hadn’t paid him.
The company, Fraud Guarantee, headed by Parnas, offers services to clients to help them avoid being defrauded.
Before joining Fraud Guarantee, Correia was in the restaurant business and had real estate investments in Philadelphia, according to his company’s website.
Two other men who have pleaded not guilty in the case, Parnas and Igor Fruman, worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, while Parnas and Fruman allegedly made sizable illegal campaign contributions to U.S. candidates. Giuliani has said he knew nothing about the donations.
The Ukrainian quest was a focus of Trump's impeachment proceedings earlier this year. The president's efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation of the Bidens led the House to impeach Trump, though he was acquitted by the Senate.
