ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro man reported missing in Westfield has been located.
Matthew McKearney, 23, of Westfield, was reported missing July 10 and was feared to be in danger but Westfield police said he was located in good spirits.
Westfield police gave no other details.
Westfield police had issued a public plea for help July 11 on their Facebook page, which was shared 8,000 times.
