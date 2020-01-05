ATTLEBORO — A former city resident accused of voting in New Hampshire after voting in Attleboro during the November 2016 general election pleaded guilty Friday in court in New Hampshire, losing his right to vote in that state, the attorney general’s office in New Hampshire said.
Charles E. Cartier Jr., 81, of Madison, N.H., was arrested in June 2019 and charged with knowingly casting ballots in both Madison and Attleboro.
He pleaded guilty in Carroll County Superior Court in Ossipee, N.H.
Cartier was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended for one year on the condition of good behavior. The court also ordered Cartier pay a $1,000 fine with a penalty assessment of $240. The election law conviction means his right to vote in New Hampshire is terminated, the attorney general’s office said.
Cartier voted early in Attleboro on Nov. 3, 2016 and then cast another ballot in Madison, N.H., five days later. Prosecutors say he drove 200 miles to vote in Attleboro.
He had been indicted by a grand jury in New Hampshire.
Cartier was one of several people charged with voter fraud since New Hampshire hired an investigator in 2017 to enforce voting laws. Six people were charged in connection to the 2016 election and two related to the 2018 balloting.
Voting in two different states is a Class B felony and is subject to a possible sentence of three to seven years in prison and a $4,000 fine.
