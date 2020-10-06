ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man whose city apartment was raided in June as part of a federal crackdown on a Boston gang has been indicted on drug and prostitution charges.
Damian Cortez, 31, formerly of 19 Falmouth St., faces arraignment Wednesday in U.S. District Court on charges of possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentantyl and transporting a person across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, according to court records.
Cortez was arrested June 16 along with 31 individuals alleged to be members or associates of the Boston gang NOB.
His apartment was raided by federal agents during the crackdown. Authorities were seen taking items out of the apartment but never commented on what, if anything, was seized.
The indictment handed up by the grand jury Sept. 16 alleges Cortez was in possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on June 16.
The prostitution indictment alleges Cortez took a woman from Massachusetts to just outside Portland, Maine, three years ago so she could meet a man to engage in sex for a fee.
Cortez was named as a defendant in an indictment with four other defendants. While those individuals were referred to as members of the gang, Cortez was not.
The other defendants pleaded innocent Tuesday to drug and conspiracy charges. All are being held in federal custody without bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.