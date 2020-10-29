ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring with associates of Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, to make illegal campaign contributions and bilk investors in a supposed fraud-busting company.
David P. Correia, 45, pleaded guilty by video conference in federal court in Manhattan to making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
Correia, who now lives in West Palm Beach, Fla., remains free on bond and changed his plea through video conference because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sentencing by U.S. District Court Judge J. Paul Oetken is scheduled for Feb. 8.
Federal sentencing guidelines, which are not binding on the judge, call for a prison term of about three years.
As part of plea agreement with prosecutors, Correia has agreed to pay $2.3 million in restitution to individuals who invested in a business he formed with Lev Parnas called Fraud Guarantee.
He also agreed to forfeit $43,650.
Parnas is an associate of Giuliani, a Republican and former New York City mayor who is now the personal lawyer for the president.
Fraud Guarantee was a Florida-based business formed in 2013 to protect investors against fraud. However, prosecutors say the business was nothing but a fraud and had no clients.
Prosecutors say Parnas and Correia hired Giuliani to consult with Fraud Guarantee allegedly to lend it credibility. Giuliani has said he was promised $500,000 to work with the company.
The indictment related to Fraud Guarantee was added last month to a broader criminal case against two men, Parnas and Igor Fruman, who worked with Giuliani to try to get Ukrainian officials to investigate Hunter Biden, son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.
Parnas and Fruman have pleaded not guilty.
During the hearing, Correia admitted that he knew what he was doing was wrong. He said he knew that a document he filed in October 2018 with the Federal Election Commission included information "that were probably false." However, he said he believed at the time that the agency's investigation was "unwarranted” and wanted it to end.
Concerning the charges related to Fraud Guarantee, Correia said he knew he was giving investors wrong information but did so because, “I wanted investors to participate in what I thought was a great project."
He offered no apologies for his actions.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Douglas Zolkind said seven individuals each paid between $200,000 and $500,000 to invest in Fraud Guarantee, which they were told was a legitimate business that protected clients from being defrauded.
Zolkind said Correia misled investors about the strength of the company, which was headed by Parnas. Money was instead withdrawn from the company’s accounts and in some cases the invested money was used by Parnas for a luxury car and personal expenses, according to the prosecutor.
In response to the Zolkind’s recitation of the facts about how the money was spent, Correia’s lawyer, William Harrington of New York, said, “Mr. Correia got very little of that money.”
Harrington said that is the reason why Correia only has to forfeit $43,650 as part of the plea agreement.
Before joining Fraud Guarantee, Correia was in the restaurant business and had real estate investments in Philadelphia, according to his company’s website, which has since been taken down.
Correia is the first conviction among four men charged last year with using straw donors to make $325,000 in illegal contributions to a pro-Trump Super PAC which was funneled through a company called Global Energy Products.
Prosecutors allege Parnas and Fruman allegedly made sizable illegal campaign contributions to U.S. candidates. Giuliani has said he knew nothing about the donations.
The Ukrainian quest was a focus of Trump's impeachment proceedings earlier this year. The president's efforts to press Ukraine for an investigation of the Bidens led the House to impeach Trump, though he was acquitted by the Senate.
Correia is a 1993 Attleboro High School graduate and was a Sun Chronicle All Star in golf. He played in tournaments across the country as a senior, including the ESPN Junior Invitational.
A biography on his company’s website, which has been removed, said he was a professional golfer for six years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.