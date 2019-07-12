ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro man is the subject of a search in Westfield, where he now lives.
Matthew McKearney, 23, has been missing since July 10 and may be in danger and in need of medical attention, according to Westfield police, who posted information on their Facebook page Thursday night.
McKearney is about 6 feet tall with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.
He was driving a 2009 black Ford F-150 with Massachusetts license plate 1VW446.
Anyone with information of any kind is asked to contact local police or the Westfield police at 413-562-5411.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.