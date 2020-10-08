ATTLEBORO -- A former Attleboro man has pleaded innocent in U.S. District Court to federal drug dealing and prostitution charges stemming from a crackdown on a Boston gang.
Damian Cortez, 31, formerly of 19 Falmouth St., was arraigned Wednesday and is being held without bail.
He faces indictments charging him with possession with intent to distribute more than 400 grams of fentantyl and transporting a person across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, according to court records.
Federal authorities raided his apartment June 16 and rounded up 31 individuals alleged to be members or associates of the Boston gang NOB. Cortez was indicted with four alleged gang members but is not named as a member in the indictment.
