courtney harrness in court

At right, Courtney Harrness appears in Attleboro District Court on Feb. 21. At left is his lawyer, Paolo Corso.

 DAVID LINTON/The Sun Chronicle

ATTLEBORO — The former chief executive officer of the Attleboro-Norton YMCA was placed on probation Thursday after admitting to assaulting his wife in February in front of their two young children.

Courtney T. Harrness, 40, who was fired from his YMCA job soon after his arrest in February, was placed on probation for two years after a hearing in Attleboro District Court.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.