ATTLEBORO — The former chief executive officer of the Attleboro-Norton YMCA was placed on probation Thursday after admitting to assaulting his wife in February in front of their two young children.
Courtney T. Harrness, 40, who was fired from his YMCA job soon after his arrest in February, was placed on probation for two years after a hearing in Attleboro District Court.
Judge Daniel Hourihan ordered him to enroll in a batterer’s counseling course, continue therapy and submit to random alcohol testing as a condition of probation.
His case was continued without a finding and will be dismissed if he avoids further trouble with the law and completes his probation. A violation of probation could land him in jail for up to 2 ½ years.
Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Schmidt recommended the judge enter a guilty finding with a suspended jail sentence and probation.
But after listening to a plea from Harrness’s wife, Ashley Filipp, the judge agreed to impose the sentence recommended by her husband’s lawyer and continued the case without a finding with probation.
Speaking in court with a lawyer by her side, Filipp said her husband has taken steps to rehabilitate himself since his arrest and that she and their children now feel safe with him.
Divorce proceedings are pending in Probate and Family Court, which has allowed Harrness to see his children. The couple has been married for seven years.
Echoing Filipp’s comments, Harrness’s lawyer said his client was never arrested before, lost his reputation and his job, and has had difficulty finding new employment.
Finding his client guilty of the felony assault charge against him would make a job hunt even more difficult, the lawyer, Paolo Corso of Rehoboth, said.
Hourihan said he may not have agreed to continue the case without a finding given the serious injuries Filipp suffered. But he said he was persuaded by her appeal and her husband entering therapy after the assault occurred.
Saying he believed offering second chances, Hourihan said, “Everybody makes mistakes in life. It’s how you rebound from them.”
Harrness admitted he pushed his wife into a wall, hit her in the face with a cellphone and prevented her from calling 911 on Feb. 18 at their Attleboro home after a night out drinking.
Filipp was treated at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for a gash to her head, a cut to her nose and bruises.
Harrness has been free on $10,000 cash bail since his arraignment. He has worn a GPS bracelet and submitted to alcohol testing with no issues, Corso said.
Harrness was hired as the Y’s CEO in January 2022. He was placed on leave after his arrest and fired after his arraignment three days later.
