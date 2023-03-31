NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A Lincoln, R.I. elementary school principal and former middle school principal in Attleboro will be taking the helm at the Falls Elementary School.
Reza Sarkarati has been appointed principal at the Attleboro Falls school, Superintendent John Antonucci announced Friday.
Sarkarati, principal of Saylesville Elementary School in Lincoln since 2012, and a Marion resident, will begin July 1.
From 2007 to 2012, Sarkarati was principal of Coelho Middle School in Attleboro.
As principal at Coelho, Sarkarati focused on increasing achievement for all students, with particular attention on special education students and students who don't demonstrate grade-level proficiency, while creating a more positive environment for students and staff, Antonucci said.
While at Saylesville, Sarkarati has worked closely with the school's Parent-Teacher Organization to provide more before- and after-school programs for students, enrichment programs and assemblies, Antonucci said. He also has worked with the PTO to fully fund all field trips, making them free to every child.
Sarkarati is a member of the Highlander Institute's Fuse Leadership Cohort, a K-12 network of administrators committed to implementing blended and personalized learning.
He has been in education for over 25 years, also as a teacher and consultant.
"We are fortunate to be adding a principal with a background as diverse as Reza's. His experience, his interpersonal skills, and his warm and welcoming leadership style make him a perfect fit for Falls School," Antonucci said.
"This summer and fall, I look forward to getting to know the teachers and families of North Attleboro and working with them to continue developing an inclusive, welcoming environment for all," Sarkarati said.
He previously served as a program associate for the Center for Collaborative Education and as a seventh- and eighth-grade social studies teacher for Worcester public schools.
He holds a master's degree in education from Cambridge College, a bachelor's degree in history from the University of Massachusetts Amherst, and an administration certification from Boston University.
The principal search has been intensive.
"We were really happy with the quality of candidates," Antonucci told school committee members last week.
Groups of staff, parents and others who helped with the search were able to meet candidates.
School board member Kathryn Hobbs singled out the collaborative effort, adding there were "great candidates."
"The feedback we received from faculty, staff, and parents was invaluable and helped bring clarity to this very important decision, which will directly benefit the Falls School community," Antonucci said Friday.
Lee Anne Todd retired as Falls School principal in February after 35 years in local schools. In 2017, while serving as interim high school principal, she took the post at Falls after longtime principal George Gagnon retired.
Donna Brown has been serving as interim principal of Falls School, having filled the same role at Jackson School in Plainville.