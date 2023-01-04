ATTLEBORO — The new year and a new governor mean a new job for one former local resident.

Karissa Hand, who served as press secretary for Maura Healey’s successful campaign for governor, will assume the same position in the incoming administration when Healey is sworn into office Thursday.

