ATTLEBORO — The new year and a new governor mean a new job for one former local resident.
Karissa Hand, who served as press secretary for Maura Healey’s successful campaign for governor, will assume the same position in the incoming administration when Healey is sworn into office Thursday.
“I’m honored to serve the people of Massachusetts in the Healey-Driscoll administration and to keep the public informed about the important work we are doing to move Massachusetts forward,” she said in a prepared statement. “I’m grateful for the education, life experiences and support I’ve received from Attleboro and excited for the opportunity to deliver results for my hometown.”
Hand, 27, graduated from Attleboro High School with the Class of 2014 and received her bachelor’s degree summa cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania.
Last January she joined Healey’s campaign as a media consultant.
Prior to that she worked on a number of political campaigns, including that of Jesse Mermell, who was edged out by Jake Auchincloss in the 2020 Democratic primary for the 4th Congressional seat.
She also served as interim communications director for the Massachusetts Immigrant & Refugee Advocacy Coalition and as deputy press secretary for the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office.
Hand, who now lives in Boston, said in a brief phone interview Wednesday that she’ll be stepping down from her full-time job as senior account executive with the Boston-based media company Melwood Global to join the Healey administration.
Hand’s father is former Sun Chronicle staff writer and political columnist Jim Hand.
Tom Reilly can be reached at 508-236-0332 or treilly@thesunchronicle.com. Follow him on Twitter @Tomreillynews.