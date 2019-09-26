ATTLEBORO -- Longtime educator and historian Evelyn Silva died Thursday at age 94.
The Attleboro resident was the first-ever principal of Hill-Roberts Elementary School and also served at the former Lincoln, Washington, and Farmer schools.
"She was a principal because she loved kids," her son Robert Silva said. "And she loved her teachers."
He said she would invite the teachers over to her house for tea.
Along with Robert, she is survived by her sons John and Rick.
His mother was also past president of the Attleboro Historical Society and worked to preserve historical documents and buildings in the city, Robert said.
Her dream, he said, was to get the East Attleborough Academy Building on Stanford Street renovated so it would be a home to historical artifacts.
Robert Silva said his mother was married to the late John Silva, who was the past music director at Attleboro High School.
Funeral arrangements had not yet been set at press time.
