ATTLEBORO — A former Attleboro woman charged as an accessory in a fatal shooting at a Braintree mall in January was sent to jail Thursday for violating her probation in a separate case.
Samantha Schwartz, 27, formerly of Forest Street, was sentenced in Attleboro District Court to 90 days in jail by Judge Steven Thomas.
Thomas found that Schwartz violated her probation in a 2019 hit-and-run case by being charged as an accessory after the fact of murder. The charge stems from the shooting death of a man at South Shore Plaza on Jan. 22.
Schwartz, a mother of two children, has pleaded not guilty to the accessory charge and looks forward to being exonerated at trial, her lawyer, C. L. Malcolm of Boston, said during the probation violation hearing.
A person can be found in violation of probation and jailed even though they have not been convicted of a new charge.
A new arrest is enough to trigger a probation violation hearing.
Schwartz, who is formerly of Mansfield, is accused of helping her friend, Julius Hammond-Desir, 19, of Maynard, flee the mall after he allegedly fatally shot Dijoun Beasley, 26, of Boston.
Hammond-Desir is being held without bail after pleading not guilty to murder and other related charges in Quincy District Court.
During the probation violation hearing, Malcolm argued that Schwartz was innocent of any wrongdoing. He said she stepped in between the two men in an attempt to intervene when they exchanged words.
Malcolm also argued that Beasley was the aggressor in the altercation and that Schwartz was threatened by Hammond-Desir when she drove him from the mall.
While she was being held on $20,000 cash bail, Malcolm said Schwartz’s apartment was broken into. In addition, she was transferred to another jail because of death threats she received due to the publicity over her case, Malcolm said.
Schwartz was able to post bail after three weeks in jail and, while free with a GPS bracelet, she has been working full-time as an assistant manager at a pizza shop, Malcolm said.
Thomas also rejected Malcolm’s request to give Schwartz credit toward her 90-day sentence for the three weeks she was held on bail.
Schwartz was on probation until this month for running from her car after rear-ending another car on West Main Street in Norton in December 2019. No injuries were reported, according to court records.
Her case was initially continued without finding in September 2021 for 18 months with probation but the judge entered a guilty verdict after finding Schwartz violated her probation.