ATTLEBORO -- Kate Jackson and Laurie Sawyer, one an insider and one an outsider, are vying for the city clerk's job to replace three-term clerk Steve Withers who's retiring.
Jackson, 62, was first elected to an at-large council seat in 1997 and since has gained a lot of knowledge about how the city operates, she said.
In addition, she’s also been a planning board member and an aide to former state Sen. Jim Timility.
All of that will help her do the job of clerk if elected, she told The Sun Chronicle.
“I feel that my years of service and experience will be beneficial and I'm confident that I am best qualified to ‘hit the ground running’ and provide a smooth transition as city clerk,” Jackson said.
Jackson added that her personality is well-suited to the job which requires a lot of contact with residents.
“I have always enjoyed interacting with people and I believe that I have the tactfulness and personality to serve all who enter the clerk's office to conduct business,” she said.
And she loves helping residents.
“It has been extremely rewarding to help people with day- to-day issues from big to small, major to minor.”
Jackson said she’ll reserve judgment as to whether any changes are needed in the operation of the office.
“Steve and his staff have done an incredible job,” she said.
“I will be open to any suggestions that the staff may make and if I feel that there is any area which could be improved I will discuss those ideas with my staff.”
Her opponent, Laurie Sawyer, 50, has a communications degree and is an office administrator at Hasbro Children’s Hospital and said that experience will serve the city well.
“I have a bachelor’s degree in communications and 18 years of experience in a full-time job in administration,” she said. “The benefit I bring to the (the clerk's job) is that I’m already doing work that is similarly complex and time sensitive.”
In addition, she touts her outside perspective as a plus.
“I will bring new ideas and a different perspective as someone who is not a career politician,” Sawyer said. “What I have learned from the private sector will help to move things forward at city hall.”
She said there are some improvements to the clerk’s office she would implement, including online access to make it easier to do business and for residents to look up meeting schedules.
“I would strongly recommend improving digital accessibility for residents to do business and for councils and commissions to post their meetings.”
She noted that the city clerk job is not a political position, but said she has political experience which can help in city hall.
“As chair of the Attleboro Council on Human Rights I have collaborated with local and state elected officials to bring events and commemorations to the city,” Sawyer said.
And she served on the mayor's campaign staff as volunteer coordinator during his first two campaigns, she added.
