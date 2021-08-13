FOXBORO — A former New York crime boss who owned the Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar & Grill restaurant chain has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and tax evasion.
Frank Capri pleaded guilty earlier this week in U.S. District Court in Arizona and is in jail awaiting sentencing Jan. 13.
He faces concurrent terms of up to five years in prison, according to the plea agreement.
The mobster-turned-Phoenix real estate developer has agreed to pay over $18 million as a result of his plea on two counts of a 16-count indictment filed in 2020, according to court records.
Capri owned the restaurant chain, including the one at Patriot Place that abruptly closed its doors in 2019, and the Rascal Flatts restaurant chain, according to court records.
He was born Frank Gioia Jr. and was a soldier and “made man” in New York City’s Lucchese crime syndicate, one of five families that dominated mafia activity in the city for decades.
His name was changed after he testified against fellow mob members in the 1990s and entered the Witness Protection Program before reemerging as a real estate mogul, according to an investigation by the Arizona Republic newspaper.
His new identity allowed him to slip under the radar from business associates and government licensing officials looking into his background.
According to the plea agreement, Capri was granted a licensing agreement in 2008 to build and operate restaurants bearing country music star Toby Keith’s name. He required property developers to pay for his company to construct the restaurants.
However, Capri would inflate financial projections to developers so they would agree to higher payments. In return, Capri found ways to reduce construction costs, keeping the difference for himself and his associates, according to court documents.
From 2011 to 2015, federal investigators say property developers gave Capri’s company, Boomtown Management LLC, over $12.9 million for branded restaurants that never opened.
From those funds, Capri spent over $2.7 million on jewelry alone and used the company credit card for personal expenses — including putting $250,000 a week into his personal Ameritrade account, according to court records.
Like the others, the Foxboro franchise operated as a Boomtown subsidiary — CRGE (Capri Restaurant Group Enterprises) Foxborough, LLC — which was listed as owner on the establishment’s liquor license.
The other 19 restaurants, sited mostly in mall locations around the country, all failed between 2014 and 2015. Additionally, paperwork had been filed to establish CRGEs for 19 other locations — none of which ever opened, the Arizona newspaper reported.
