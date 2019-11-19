WRENTHAM — The former dog trainer for an ex-New England Patriot whose pet English bulldog died in her care last year pleaded guilty Tuesday to deceiving Wrentham police who were investigating the whereabouts of the animal.
Amelia Ferreira, 42, of Cranston, was sentenced to 18 months probation in Wrentham District Court after pleading guilty to obstructing justice. She was also ordered to not work either a paid or volunteer job caring for animals.
Two other related obstruction counts were dismissed at the request of the prosecution.
Ferreira was caring for Knox, the 5-year-old dog of former Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo, in May 2018 and was boarding him at her home. She found the dog dead on June 22 of that year but hid his remains and reported Knox missing to Wrentham police a week later, according to police reports.
As a cover story for the dog's demise, Ferreira told Wrentham police that Knox went missing on June 28 during an outing with another dog near Joe's Rock Conservation Area off West Street in Wrentham, according to the reports.
Ferreira eventually admitted she lied and Cranston police found the dog's remains on Aug. 5 in a trash bag in a closet at her home.
Tests failed to determine an exact cause of death but indicated the dog suffered no physical trauma, according to court records.
Ferreira said she lied about Knox's death because she feared her own pet dogs would be taken away, according to a Cranston police report.
Last November, she was sentenced in Providence District Court to one year of probation after pleading no contest to an obstruction charge filed by Cranston police. A similar charge filed by North Attleboro police, who were also involved in the investigation, was dismissed last year.
In the statement she released to The Sun Chronicle after being charged, Ferreira admitted to being a "coward for not being honest" and wrote that she "allowed fear to cloud my judgment and made decisions that hurt other people."
After Knox was discovered dead, Mayo, a North Attleboro resident, called the treatment by the trainer "disgusting and inhumane." His wife, Chantel Mayo, said on Instagram that her family was lied to and sent "on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional rollercoaster.”
