ATTLEBORO — A former Eagle Scout received a suspended jail term with probation Friday after pleading guilty in Attleboro District Court to possession of child pornography.
Colin R. Schwab, 21, of South Attleboro, was sentenced to a 2 ½-year jail term which was suspended by Judge Michele Armour with probation for two years with conditions, according to court records.
Schwab was an 18-year-old Eagle Scout and a senior at Tri-County Regional Vocation Technical High School when he was arrested in January 2020.
Police say they found six videos and five child pornography images on his cellphone.
Schwab had no prior criminal record and has been free on bail since his arrest without any issues.
He graduated from auto mechanics school while the case was pending and is working, his lawyer, Ted Barone of Brockton, said.
Prosecutors had previously asked the court to dismiss a charge of dissemination of child pornography, according to court records.
Barone had recommended a sentence of one year with probation. Prosecutors had sought a jail term.
The 2 ½-year jail term is the maximum a district court judge can impose. Schwab could have rejected the judge’s decision, withdrawn his guilty plea and taken the case to trial.
While on probation, Armour ordered Schwab to complete a sex offender treatment program and have no unsupervised contact with children 16 or younger.
Schwab was also prohibited from volunteering or working in a job where he would have contact with children and must give a DNA sample, according to court records.
The prosecution also asked that Schwab be required to register as a sex offender but that will be determined at a later date after a hearing.
Schwab was arrested after a cyber tip was received by U.S. Homeland Security, which has jurisdiction to conduct child pornography investigations.
