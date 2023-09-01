ATTLEBORO — A former Eagle Scout received a suspended jail term with probation Friday after pleading guilty in Attleboro District Court to possession of child pornography.

Colin R. Schwab, 21, of South Attleboro, was sentenced to a 2 ½-year jail term which was suspended by Judge Michele Armour with probation for two years with conditions, according to court records.

