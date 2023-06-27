EASTON — A former Easton woman who swindled an elderly nursing home resident out of more than $52,000 has been convicted of fiduciary embezzlement and ordered to repay the victim, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.
Lisa Robinson Pircio Heino, 56, currently of Newport, was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court to three years’ probation by Judge Raffi Yessayan and has already paid back $18,000, according to a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
Heino was appointed by the Essex County Probate Court in late January of 2017 as the Haverhill man’s fiduciary conservator and almost immediately began to steal money from the victim, Gregg Miliote, the district attorney’s spokesman said.
She deposited money into her personal bank account and also paid her home mortgage with the funds stolen from the victim, who was living in a nursing home, Miliote said.
The funds stolen totaled $52,019.
The defendant was removed by as fiduciary over a year later after it came to the probate court’s attention that the victim’s nursing home was not being paid, according to Miliote.
She also stole funds from at least one other person as a court-appointed fiduciary and served a 60-day federal prison sentence after she pleaded guilty, Miliote said.
In the Bristol County case, prosecutors recommended a two-year jail sentence with restitution to the victim.
“While we thought a committed jail sentence was appropriate, she has agreed to, and been ordered to pay back more than $50,000 to the victim. This case highlights the importance of my offices financial crimes unit, which is holding people accountable in difficult cases,” District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said in a statement.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.