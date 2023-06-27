fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

EASTON — A former Easton woman who swindled an elderly nursing home resident out of more than $52,000 has been convicted of fiduciary embezzlement and ordered to repay the victim, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Lisa Robinson Pircio Heino, 56, currently of Newport, was sentenced last week in Fall River Superior Court to three years’ probation by Judge Raffi Yessayan and has already paid back $18,000, according to a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.