ATTLEBORO — A former employer at a local precious metals factory was ordered to pay $6,000 restitution after admitting Monday to stealing gold from the company.
In addition to the restitution, Ronald Agyemang, 29, of Providence, was also sentenced in Attleboro District Court to 18 months of probation for larceny from a building.
The case against Agymang, who has no prior criminal record, was continued without a finding while he is on probation.
Agymang was employed at LeachGarner at 49 Pearl St. in January 2020 when he stole 14-karat gold pieces valued at $12,500 on various days and cashed them in at pawn shops in Rhode Island, according to a prosecutor and court records.
Some of the pieces were recovered, according to a police report.
Agymang, who started working at the company at the end of 2019, quit his job suddenly after the last theft on Jan. 30, according to a police report.
The thefts were reported to Attleboro police in April 2020 after an investigation by company security and a check of data bases of precious metals sales, according to the report.