Horror is an interesting medium for comics since you can’t shock people in the same manner as you can through film or even prose writing, Matthew Wilding says.
But his first comic book in that genre appears to have scored success.
Wilding, 39, who grew up in Foxboro in the 1990s, is the author of “Nightmare Man,” a comic book published through a Kickstarter campaign. The comic book is now available on Gumroad in physical and digital formats, and was released on Amazon’s ComiXology platform on Feb. 10.
Nightmare Man is about a middle-aged man who is going through a rough patch and is convinced he’s seeing a physical manifestation of his childhood fears in a local cafè every morning. Prompted by his psychiatrist, he confronts the man in the cafè and finds out that the monster he thought he dreamed is real.
“It’s a story about being afraid and having trouble explaining it to other people. There are also some underlying threads surrounding abuse, various cultural legends, and shame,” Wilding said.
“I think what’s most scary about ‘Nightmare Man’ is that the horrors are compounded and they seep in. You don’t just see them and scream. You are just gradually more uncomfortable and more haunted. If artist Matt Rowe and I succeeded in this story, what makes it unique is that you carry the story with you for a while,” Wilding said.
He said he always wanted to illustrate comics but claims he is not good enough for a professional product so he instead started to write them in 2019.
After attending school in Foxboro as a youth, Wilding moved around a lot in high school, ultimately attending five before finally graduating from Attleboro High School. He moved to Boston and enrolled at Bunker Hill Community College, then transferred to Suffolk University where he graduated in 2006 with a degree in history. He also attended graduate school for history at UMass Boston.
Wilding, who now lives in Hyde Park, a Boston neighborhood, has worked in historical interpretation for a long time — first at Freedom Trail Foundation where he was a tour guide and then as content director. He then was employed at the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the US Senate, where he was Director of Visitor Experience and Program Development. He has also worked at Cambridge Historical Tours and the Peabody Essex Museum and currently serves as the Director of Visitor Experience & Content Development for Revolutionary Spaces, an organization that operates the Old State House and Old South Meeting House in downtown Boston.
The response to his comic has so far been overwhelmingly positive. Both comics professionals and the broader general audience have praised it, with a lot of people asking for more.
“We didn’t intend for Nightmare Man to be ongoing, but now we’ve been sort of forced to consider where else we might put him,” Wilding said.
He said he has been most honored to have received a positive review from D.G. Chichester, who wrote Daredevil and the Marvel classic horror comic Nightstalkers back in the 1990s.
Wilding said: “I’m proud of it. Comics is a funny medium. In most publishing, self-publishing is almost frowned upon, but in comics, it’s expected and almost required. To have our first comic succeed and create fans and demand has been nice.”
In addition to the regular shorts that are going up on the Sequential Decay website, Wilding is planning on collecting short stories at the end of the year in a physical book along with working on a holiday-themed werewolf story.
He is also putting the finishing touches on a four-part ghost story which will be set in a Foxboro-like fictional New England town, along with a few scripts into a multi-part pirate’s comic drawing off of historical accounts from 17th and 18th centuries Boston and the “golden age of piracy” which he described as Treasure Island meets The Usual Suspect.
Little Things is built around growing up in the Foxboro area--the playground in the beginning is based off of my time going to summer day camp at Booth Playground, the middle section draws on experiences i area high schools, and the section about the convenience store was influenced a lot by my time working as a clerk at the Cumberland Farms on County Street in Attleboro.
