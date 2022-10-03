From her childhood days of reading The Sun Chronicle and The Foxboro Reporter at her father’s house in Foxboro, Laurel Powers, now Laurel Kratochvila, has come full circle, appearing in those very same newspapers.

Kratochvila, who spent her pre-college school years between her parents’ respective homes — Mark Powers in Foxboro and Emily Fine in Sharon — moved to Europe after college. There she studied and worked in bakeries in France and has been running her own bakery, Fine Bagels, in Berlin, Germany, where she’s lived with her husband, Roman Kratochvila, for the last 10 years.