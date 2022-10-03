From her childhood days of reading The Sun Chronicle and The Foxboro Reporter at her father’s house in Foxboro, Laurel Powers, now Laurel Kratochvila, has come full circle, appearing in those very same newspapers.
Kratochvila, who spent her pre-college school years between her parents’ respective homes — Mark Powers in Foxboro and Emily Fine in Sharon — moved to Europe after college. There she studied and worked in bakeries in France and has been running her own bakery, Fine Bagels, in Berlin, Germany, where she’s lived with her husband, Roman Kratochvila, for the last 10 years.
As a result of all those years of baking, Kratochvila has written a book, “New European Baking: 99 Recipes for Breads, Brioches and Pastries,” published by Prestel, an imprint of Penguin Random House. It was released on Sunday.
She describes the book as a practical baking course and a travelogue full of interviews with the new generation of artisan bakers from Rome to Paris to Warsaw.
She will be doing a reading at the Harvard Bookstore Oct. 13 and at An Unlikely Story in Plainville Nov. 2.
As to how this all happened to a hometown girl from Massachusetts, Laurel Kratochvila says it was completely by accident.
“I always worked in food or service jobs, especially to get through college, but didn’t plan on taking that any further,” she said. “I went to Tufts University and got a degree in physics, which is about as far from the world of European baking as you can imagine.”
But, as fate would have it, she moved to Prague, followed by a boyfriend whom she said, “didn’t stick, but Prague did,” and it all led to the fate of meeting her husband.
“I met my Czech husband, who ran a bar and bookstore, and we moved up to Berlin to open another branch of the bookstore,” she said. “The bookstore in Berlin didn’t do so well, and so I started baking to drum up business. It turned out this was a better business plan, and the tiny baking-on-the-side turned into a full-scale bakery. I was baking seven days a week but was loving my life.”
The bakery to which Kratochvila bestowed her mother’s maiden name, had grown so much and was doing so well, in fact, that she needed a license to continue operating it.
“In most European countries, there are regulatory bodies charged with protecting trades,” she said. “To practice that trade, you need to be licensed.”
So, she left the kitchen in the hands of her staff, which she described as amazing, and moved to France for three years of studying, internships — called “staging” in the culinary world — exams and working in France’s rigorous boulangerie (bread-making) system to earn her license.
While she admits she shaped more baguettes than she’d like to remember in those Paris bakeries, she says the experience was life-changing.
“Being a part of this system of an old craft completely hooked me and informed a lot about how I approached my own bakery,” she said. “There’s a great exchange and solidarity amongst bakers over here that really crosses cultural lines, and I tried to show that in my book.”
In addition to the many recipes that Kratochvila has contributed to her cookbook, it also features recipes from 11 other European bakers.
Kratochvila said some of the recipes she contributed are special to her.
“My absolute favorite recipe in the book is my version (of) Jagodzianki — a Polish blueberry bun,” she said. “It’s a seasonal pastry that makes my New England heart beat faster. You only find them in Poland for a couple months in the year. It’s a soft-yeasted bun stuffed with lightly sweetened wild blueberries and piled with streusel.”
She says one of her most popular recipes is her gooey chocolate rugelach.
“We make and sell these at Fine Bagels in Berlin,” she said. “I do them in the Israeli style rather than the American style, which means they’re soft and very, very chocolate-y.”
Among those who will be attending Kratochvila’s An Unlikely Story event will be her father, who wasn’t the least bit surprised that his daughter has written her book.
“It is with awe and pride that I have watched Laurel move to countries where she does not speak the language at first, knows very few people, but goes on to succeed in so many ways, making very good friends and learning cultures that come out in her baking,” Powers said.
“She has worked hard and enjoyed success, and the publication of her first book is an enormous capstone for her career so far,” he said. “I am sure she will keep exploring and learning for years to come.”