FOXBORO — Kristyn Britton Williams became a widow last year when her husband was killed in a crash on Route 24 in West Bridgewater.
Britton Williams, 34, a former Foxboro resident, said Friday she was surprised to learn that the driver accused of motor vehicle homicide in the crash with her 46-year-old husband Dwayne Williams, was able to drive to court.
She has started an online petition through change.org to change that.
Britton Williams, a 2004 Foxboro High School graduate who now lives in Taunton, wants a law passed to immediately suspend the driver’s license of someone charged with motor vehicle homicide.
“I had a panic attack when I found out he was still driving,” she said.
The petition had 300 supporters by Friday afternoon. The goal is to get 500.
Currently, a person charged with motor vehicle homicide, which is a misdemeanor, will not lose their driver’s license unless they are convicted.
It is unlike motor vehicle homicide while driving drunk, a felony in which a person loses their driver’s license before trial for 180 days for refusing to take a breath test and up to 30 days or until the case is resolved for failing a breath test.
Britton Williams said the drivers can have their licenses suspended for lesser offenses such as getting three speeding tickets within a year or three surchargeable traffic events within two years. The Registry of Motor Vehicles also includes out-of-state infractions, according to state law.
“Driving is a privilege. It’s not a right,” she said. “If you kill someone you should not be able to drive.”
Britton Williams and her husband, whom she said “could light up a room,” were married in 2017 in Foxboro.
Williams, the father of two young children, was an avid Boston sports fan and a New England Patriots season ticket holder.
“He made everyone around him laugh,” Britton Williams said.
He also had an easy smile.
“It looked like he had veneers but they were his real teeth,” Britton Williams said.
Her husband was driving south on Route 24 around 2:15 a.m. on Feb. 6, 2019, when the accident happened.
His car collided with the back of an Isuzu box truck that had merged onto the highway from the breakdown lane at a slow rate of speed, according to state police.
Williams was unable to slow down in time to avoid the collision.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck, Robert Green, who was 71 at the time, suffered minor injuries and was treated at Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton.
He pleaded innocent Thursday in Brockton District Court and is free on his own recognizance.
The case was continued to October for a pretrial conference.
