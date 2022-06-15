FOXBORO — The former executive director of the Marilyn Rodman Performing Arts Center was placed on pre-trial probation for six months Wednesday for an alleged assault on the female director of a play in 2019.
Robert H. Hickey Jr., 56, of Foxboro, had been scheduled for trial for assault and battery in Wrentham District Court but both sides reached a disposition in the case, according to the clerk’s office.
The disposition means there was no finding in the case, which will be dismissed at the end of six months if Hickey avoids any other brushes with the law.
The 45-year-old female director claimed an irate Hickey “shoulder checked” her while he was exiting the stage when she and others were preparing to leave the facility in May 2019, according to a police report.
Hickey, a former selectman and contributing columnist for The Foxboro Reporter, allegedly told her they had to leave the facility before another theater group arrived and told the group to hurry, according to the report.
Hickey denied the allegations which were reported to police in July, two months later.
The alleged incident came to light after Hickey was accused in July 2019 of indecently touching a female theater board member during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on the stage 18 months earlier.
Hickey, who denied the charges, was found not guilty of indecent assault and battery after a jury-waived trial in March.
He was placed on administrative leave from his job as executive director of the theater as a result of the charges.