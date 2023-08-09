FOXBORO — Now-departed town manager John Coderre “voluntarily” tendered his resignation in exchange for a financial settlement amounting to four months’ salary, according to the terms of a separation agreement released publicly this week.
But the circumstances that prompted his abrupt exit less than three months after being hired remain veiled in secrecy.
Town officials refused to comment on what led to his leaving the post. Messages left on Coderre’s home phone by The Sun Chronicle were not returned.
The separation agreement executed by select board members on June 30 states that Coderre will receive the severance payment in a lump sum at some point during the town’s current pay period.
The terms also allowed him to exhaust accrued vacation time between July 3 and Aug. 6 while technically remaining on payroll — although his last day in office had been June 22.
In Coderre’s absence, Paige Duncan, the town’s director of land use and economic development has been named acting assistant town manager.
Hired in January to replace retiring town manager William Keegan, Coderre started his new duties April 10. All told, he had been on the job less than three months.
Coderre’s appointment by select board members followed a months-long search and recruitment process that attracted 30 applicants and ultimately yielded four finalists.
In addition to Coderre, these included Edward “Ted” Langill, chief of staff and director of administrative services in Weymouth; Nicholas Riccio, former building commissioner in Foxboro, Wrentham and Mansfield (where he also served as interim town manager) and Christopher Senior, town manager in Cohasset.
Coderre’s three-year employment contract, which would not have expired until June 30, 2026, called for a starting salary of $218,500, with annual increases of 2.5% based on satisfactory performance evaluations, and 25 vacation days annually.
A clause in that contract specified that Coderre would not be eligible for severance pay if removed for misconduct in office.
The severance agreement does not include provisions for health insurance or reference other employee benefits. It does, however, explicitly stipulate the town will not contest efforts by Coderre to secure unemployment benefits and, if necessary, testify the reason for his departure was a negotiated separation.
It also includes boilerplate language releasing the town from claims related to a litany of employment protection statutes, including civil service, civil rights, fair employment practices, age discrimination and equal rights laws, as well as from common law claims that include defamation, libel, slander, wrongful discharge and “intentional or negligent infliction of emotional distress.”
Corderre’s terse, two-sentence resignation letter, an attachment to the separation agreement, reads as follows:
“Please be advised that I hereby resign from my employment with the Town of Foxboro. My resignation is effective as of Aug. 7, 2023.”
The mysterious circumstances surrounding Coderre’s departure have been further complicated by a second key leadership vacancy created by the unexpected resignation of Human Resource Director Elizabeth Buetow, another short-term hire. Her last day at work was July 5.
Buetow had been hired last December following the departure of former Assistant Town Manager Michael Johns, who held the dual roles of assistant town manager and human resources director.
At that time, select board members were undecided about the need for a separate assistant town manager post, saying they planned to wait and explore the matter with Coderre before proceeding.
Bereft of human resources expertise at a critical time, Mary Beth Bernard, who preceded Johns in that same dual capacity, agreed to return on a part-time basis until a permanent replacement for Buetow could be named.
Although currently on a reduced summer schedule, members of the town select board are expected to make a determination on how to address the twin personnel matters at their next meeting on Aug. 15.