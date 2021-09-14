FRANKLIN — The former owner of a illicit Franklin massage parlor has been charged with obtaining over $29,000 in federal coronavirus loans.
Chynna Savath, 56, the former owner of Thai Body Work, was charged with two counts of wire fraud, the U.S. attorney’s office in Boston said Tuesday.
According to documents filed Monday, in June 2020 Savath submitted fraudulent applications to the Small Business Administration for COVID-19 relief through the Paycheck Protection Program and Economic Injury Disaster Loans.
The programs are operated under the federal CARES Act.
In the applications, Savath falsely certified that the applicant was not engaged in any illegal activity, despite knowing that her employees at Thai Body Work engaged in prostitution with customers and collected a portion of fees paid by each customer, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
Savath, of Woonsocket, allegedly obtained $29,646 in fraudulent payments from the loan programs, according to prosecutors.
The charge of wire fraud carries a maximum 20-year prison sentence.
