ATTLEBORO — Mayor Paul Heroux is hoping three times will be the charm for the former high school on County Street.
The city has put the 108-year-old building up for sale again, advertising a “request for proposals” on Wednesday.
Deadline for submissions is Dec. 7.
Two previous attempts have yielded nothing and some developers have deemed the 78,082-square-foot structure “not development friendly.”
Some would like to raze it and build something new on the 1 1/2-acre lot at 135 County, located in a general residence zone.
City councilors are requiring that anyone willing to take on redevelopment of the building to keep its façade intact.
The building is assessed at $6.2 million for tax purposes and the mayor has been hoping to get a total of $3 million for its sale, and also sell the former Finberg School and the former Briggs Corner School. Doing so would help defray the cost of the city’s new $260 million high school now under construction on Rathbun Willard Drive next to the current high school.
The County Street building was a high school until 1962 when the current high school opened.
After that it served as Brennan Middle School, the city’s alternative high school and Bristol Community College.
A vacant half-acre parcel that served as a school parking lot comes with the property.
