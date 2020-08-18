NORTH ATTLEBORO
Don’t tell Bob Sita that the horse-and-buggy days are over.
Sita, who at one time owned an informal museum on Union Street in Attleboro with more than 20 elegant carriages, still lives and breathes that era, even though his collection is now down to one.
The former owner of a couple of Attleboro cleaning companies took his hobby — and his carriages — to a town in Pennsylvania nearly two decades ago after tangling with city officials in Attleboro over his plans to show off his collection.
The dispute played out in public and in the press, and after 20 years still rankles the retired Navy veteran a bit.
But he has plenty of happy memories to keep him company.
Sita, now 74, moved back to the area some time ago after becoming ill and selling off the carriages he’d spent a lifetime collecting. He and his wife, JoAnn, found a place to live, a converted carriage house.
“What could be more perfect?” he said.
Sita and his wife began their lifelong hobby with a shared love of horses. (“We’ve been together 26 years,” Sita said, and married the last four. “I guess she took her time making up her mind.”)
He bought an antique piece of horse-drawn farm equipment, a manure spreader, as a centerpiece for his yard in Norton. A friend told him he knew of “a guy” in Pennsylvania who had some antique carriages to sell and the rest is history, or, possibly, obsession.
He learned about horse-drawn vehicles, their makers (Brewster, N.Y., was the center of the industry from the early 19th century to the dawn of the automobile age) and the craftsmanship that went into each one.
“No two are alike,” Sita said.
After a while, he had so many carriages — from an elegant brougham to simple buggies — he needed a place to put them. He found it on the lower level of an old industrial building on Union Street where he hoped to publicly display his lovingly restored collection, possibly in conjunction with the nearby Attleboro Industrial Museum and Attleboro Arts Museum.
He’d hold informal “times” for interested individuals or groups, but turning it into a public display space would have meant thousands of dollars in renovation costs simply to make a building he didn’t own handicapped-accessible. It was a lot of money, considering the investment tied up in the carriages themselves, which can run from $100,000 to $150,000.
Instead, he moved — carriages and all — to the quiet, rural community of Monterey, Pa., where he could share his collection, which eventually grew to some 40 examples of the carriage maker’s art, and the knowledge he had gained. “I finally put in seats and a coffee pot,” he said.
He was right at home in Amish country, where carriage building is no hobby but an integral part of the community’s life.
There, the Amish, many of whom still shun modern conveniences of any kind, make wagon wheels for the restoration trade and also new carriages they themselves need.
“These Amish guys,” Sita said with wonder, “are building one new carriage every week.”
Sita loved talking about the vehicles and educating people about their heritage, which, he said is becoming lost.
“I would have little kids come in and ask me, ‘Where’s the engine in this thing, mister?’ It’s a shame kids don’t even know their history.”
Among the visitors was a man from Great Britain who told Sita he used to be a carriage driver for the queen, although Sita said he was a little hard to understand.
“He had that English accent,” he said.
Now back in New England, Sita lives surrounded by horse-and-carriage art on his walls and with some of the artifacts of his former hobby such as old order books and coachmen’s hats. But he resists the urge to start collecting again.
“Sometimes, I’ll see one and get the itch, but where am I going to put it? So I just let it go.”
Not so for his wife. Not long ago she purchased a small, green, one-horse vehicle, a little spindly with some of the horsehair stuffing spilling out of the leather seat.
Sita put it in the center of his yard.
And in the corner, by the fence, there’s a old sleigh waiting to be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.