Former federal immigration detainees have filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages from Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and two federal agencies stemming from a 2020 riot at the jail.

The 16 plaintiffs were immigrants detained at the Bristol County House of Correction Immigrant Detention Center when the riot occurred on May 1, 2020, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Boston.

