Former federal immigration detainees have filed a lawsuit seeking $10 million in damages from Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson and two federal agencies stemming from a 2020 riot at the jail.
The 16 plaintiffs were immigrants detained at the Bristol County House of Correction Immigrant Detention Center when the riot occurred on May 1, 2020, according to the complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Boston.
They allege due process rights violations, unlawful punishment, cruel treatment and conditions of confinement, use of excessive force, assault and battery and negligent medical care, according to the 82-page complaint.
In addition to Hodgson, the defendants include the federal Department of Homeland Security, Immigrations Customs Enforcement, Todd Lyons, the acting director of ICE’s Boston office, and jail officials.
The plaintiffs say they were attacked after they complained about sanitary conditions and COVID-19 protocols in the unit. They allege guards used excessive force after tactical and K9 teams entered the facility to quell the disturbance.
“They repeatedly sprayed plaintiffs with pepper spray, punched and kicked plaintiffs while restrained, and then placed numerous plaintiffs in solitary confinement for weeks without any medical treatment, despite serious injuries,” the complaint says.
“All plaintiffs who suffered the brunt of this attack sustained a series of serious physical injuries and psychological effects, including severe chest pains, limited mobility, and extensive anxiety and depression which has seriously affected their lives and livelihoods,” it says.
Neither Hodgson nor the other defendant have submitted responses to the lawsuit, which was filed in April.
Hodgson had no immediate response when his spokesman was reached Tuesday by The Sun Chronicle.
But, in previous remarks, Hodgson defended his response to the melee, which jail officials said resulted in at least $25,000 damage to the facility.
For instance, Hodgson called a December 2020 report by Attorney General Maura Healey’s office on the uprising “political.” The report found the sheriff’s office violated the civil rights of the detainees during the melee.
It said two detainees suffered respiratory distress from the excessive use of pepper spray and one suffered a shoulder injury. A fourth had to be revived by emergency chest compressions after suffering respiratory distress and was put in solitary confinement instead of taken to a hospital.
Hodgson, however, said the response to stop the uprising was a “textbook” tactical response. He complained he was injured in the incident and was not even interviewed by Healey’s investigators.
The lawsuit also cited a ruling by a federal judge a week after the uprising in which he ordered the release of dozens of detainees due to conditions at the facility.
In May 2021, in a move Hodgson called a “political hit job,” the Biden administration terminated the federal government’s contract that allowed the sheriff to hold ICE detainees.
Hodgson is a strong supporter of former president Donald J. Trump.
According to the lawsuit, some of the former detainees were asylum seekers, some were permanent residents in the United States and one, from Cape Verde, had been in the country since he was 8.
One former detainee, a native of Brazil, was married to a permanent resident and the couple were parents to three children born in the United States.
At least two former detainees have since been deported to their native countries of Senegal and Ecuador.
The former detainees are represented by a lawyer for Rights Behind Bars, a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit legal advocacy agency for incarcerated people.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.