NORFOLK — A former school bus driver was sentenced to probation Monday after pleading guilty to having a loaded handgun on a bus last May while on his route.
David Tripp, 65, of 28 Holbrook St., Norfolk, was arrested May 7, a day after a King Philip Middle School student spotted the gun wedged in a seat at the back of the bus, according to police and court records.
In Wrentham District Court Monday, Tripp pleaded guilty to two misdemeanors: carrying a firearm on school grounds and improper storage of a firearm.
Judge Thomas Finigan sentenced Tripp, whose last brush with the law was in the 1970s, to one year of probation and fined him $937.
The sentence was jointly recommended by the prosecution and Tripp’s lawyer.
“This is truly and unfortunate incident,” Tripp’s lawyer, Paul Errico of North Andover, said afterwards.
Eriico said his client, who was terminated as a result of his arrest after working nearly 20 years without incident, was remorseful from the outset. The lawyer said his client did not normally take the gun on the bus and knows it was a mistake.
“It’s forever changed his life but he shouldn’t be defined by the incident,” Errico said.
A prosecutor told the court that the gun, a .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol, apparently fell out of Tripp’s pocket when he was checking the back of the bus. Police said the incident occurred after he dropped off elementary school students and it was found when he was picking up middle school students.
No students touched the weapon, school officials said at the time.
The gun was seized by police when Tripp was arrested and his license to carry firearms was suspended. He spent the weekend in jail before being released after his arraignment.
Tripp worked for school transportation contractor W.T. Holmes Transportation in Norfolk for about 15 years without any issues and was well liked by schoolchildren, the company owner told police.
Brian Holmes, president of the family-owned bus company, declined to comment Monday.
The school bus company cooperated with the police investigation and provided videotape to detectives. It was the first such incident in the company’s almost 90-year history, Holmes said in a statement at the time.
As a result of his change of plea, charges of reckless endangerment of a child and intimidation of a witness were dismissed.
