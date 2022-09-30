There was some good news from Florida Friday morning as residents, rescuers and repairers ventured out to size up the damage caused by Hurricane Ian.
Pam Gauvin, a North Attleboro native who’s been living in Hernando County, Florida since 1988, reported Thursday that a relative of one of her friends, an 84-year-old man, was trapped in his attic with flood waters rising in Fort Myers Beach, which is just south of the island of Cayo Costa, where Ian first came ashore on Wednesday.
On Friday, she said in an email to The Sun Chronicle the man was rescued and is recovering from his ordeal. He spent 24 hours in the attic with his two cats.
“How very frightening,” Gauvin said.
Hurricane Ian roared ashore around 3 p.m. Wednesday at the barrier islands near Fort Myers as a Category 4 storm, 500 miles wide with sustained winds at 155 mph. Storm surge was expected to be as much as 12 feet and that’s what endangered many.
Gauvin said the man’s housekeeper and his handyman arrived at the home and were able to get him out of the attic safely.
He was one of 700 rescues executed that day, according to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
At the moment, 21 deaths have been recorded in Ian’s wake. Officials expected that number to increase.
The man was a cousin of Gauvin’s friends who had recently moved to Daytona Beach on the east side of Florida where they were confronted with their own weather problems.
“I do not have any further details because my friends in Daytona Beach also suffered storm damage,” Gauvin said. “They were without power and were unable to get out until 1 a.m. this morning to open communications. They found out the cousin was rescued and shared this information with me at 1 a.m.”
Gauvin said Ian was a disaster for the whole state.
“People should be aware this was a dangerous storm across the state of (Florida, not just southwest Florida),” she wrote.
Now other friends are at risk in North Carolina.
Ian had been downgraded to a tropical storm, but it regained strength over the Atlantic Ocean as it exited Florida. It became a Category 1 hurricane with 85 mph winds as it turned north, making landfall near Georgetown, S.C., just after 2 p.m. Friday.
“I have friends from (Florida) at a wedding in Charlotte, N.C., who are also now in a tropical storm warning,” Gauvin said. “This is a vicious storm, difficult to hide from it.”
Winds and storm surge were expected to cause great damage.
South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster declared a state of emergency.
At 2 p.m., as many as 200,000 in South Carolina had lost power.
The storm is expected to move further inland across eastern South Carolina and central North Carolina through the night and into Saturday, according to news reports.
Martha Cave, a former Foxboro and Wrentham resident now living in Estero, Fla., said her mobile home park has lost electricity, but she has a generator to keep the refrigerator going.
She said the temperature is comfortable, about 80 degrees, so air conditioning is not needed.
“Some people lost roofs and siding,” she said. “We lost some siding.”
Cave had to cut the interview short because she had to go out and buy gasoline for her generator.
Leland Ross in St. Petersburg said damage in his town was minimal, but he and his wife Monica McCann lost electricity for 25 hours from Wednesday at 4 p.m. to Thursday at 5 p.m.
He said lots of branches came down along with a couple of trees.
