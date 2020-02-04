NORTON — It appears there will be competition for the positions of selectman and town moderator at the April 4 town election.
In a bid to replace longtime Town Moderator Bill Gouveia, who is stepping down after 12 years, former longtime selectman Robert Kimball has taken out papers.
Kimball served eight three-year terms on the board of selectmen, starting in 1995, but lost his seat in last year’s town election. Remaining active in town, he has been on many other committees, beginning with the finance committee.
Walter Eykel, a software engineer, had previously returned nomination papers for moderator.
The moderator runs town meetings and appoints finance committee members.
A race is shaping up for board of selectmen as Michael Toole, who sits on the industrial development commission, has taken out and returned papers.
Planning board member Kevin O’Neil previously had taken out papers for the board. O’Neil, a former school committee member, also recently served on the town hall/senior center building committee.
Longtime Selectwoman Mary Steele’s position is expiring, but she hasn’t taken out papers for what would be a fifth three-year term.
For school committee, Carolyn Kurker Gallagher has pulled papers for another term.
There are two seats expiring on the planning board, and chairman Steve Hornsby and vice chairman Timothy Griffin have taken out papers.
James Riley has also pulled candidacy papers for board of assessors, which he chairs.
Other offices available and incumbents are water/sewer commission, Scott Ollerhead; and housing authority, Michael Young.
All positions that will be on the ballot are for three years except housing authority, a five-year term.
The last day to obtain nomination papers from the town clerk’s office is Feb. 12; the last day to file papers with the board of registrars is Feb. 14.
For more information, call the clerk’s office at 508-285-0230.
