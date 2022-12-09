fall river superior court

Fall River Justice Center

 David Linton

MANSFIELD — A former local department of public works official arrested in August on child rape charges has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.

Mark J. Cook, 52, was indicted on one count of aggravated rape of a child aggravated by an age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14, according to court documents made public Friday.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.