MANSFIELD — A former local department of public works official arrested in August on child rape charges has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury.
Mark J. Cook, 52, was indicted on one count of aggravated rape of a child aggravated by an age difference and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child younger than 14, according to court documents made public Friday.
The indictment transfers the case from Attleboro District Court to Fall River Superior Court for trial.
Cook, the former operations manager for the DPW’s highway division, is free on $3,000 cash bail and pleaded innocent when he was arraigned in Attleboro District Court on Aug. 30.
He resigned from his job, which he held for 23 years, soon after his arrest. Cook had been working for the town for 35 years.
The charges are related to alleged incidents in 2012 and 2013 involving a 9-year-old boy known to the defendant, according to court records.
Arraignment in Fall River Superior Court was not immediately scheduled.
