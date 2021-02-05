MANSFIELD — The town’s former North Main Street Fire Station will be sold to a developer who plans to convert it to a café, restaurant, bakery and wine bar.
Developer Peter Kuplast’s proposal was selected from a number of others by the select board on Thursday night.
The town will get $300,000 for the property at 291 North Main St., Town Manager Kevin Dumas said.
Kuplast and his team have extensive restaurant experience, especially in Mansfield and Easton with Cibo Matto and Corfinio, he said.
The building façade will be protected in perpetuity as part of the rehabilitation and the project will be complete within 14 months after the real estate transfer.
“I am very pleased with Mr. Kuplast’s vision and plan for the redevelopment of the North Main Street Fire Station,” Dumas said in an email. “This project will directly add to our redevelopment efforts in downtown Mansfield and is a tremendous reuse for this historic building.”
Kuplast said is eager to bring the proposal to fruition.
“We are very excited about this project and the opportunity to bring another quality establishment to Mansfield,” he said in an email. “We are proud to bring to life a unique experience in a building that once was your fire station. We look forward to a successful project and a long relationship with Mansfield.”
