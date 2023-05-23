MANSFIELD -- A former local man has been charged with killing another man in Portsmouth, R.I.
Jacob Morrill, 24, was ordered held in jail without bail after arraignment on a first-degree murder charge in Newport District Court Tuesday.
A prosecutor said Morrill admitted to hitting the alleged victim, identified as Xufeng Wu, with a metal object at a home on West Main Road.
After his family reported him missing, police were called to the home for a well-being check and found Wu.
Morrill, a 2016 graduate of Mansfield High School, used to live on Ware Street. His last known address was in Warren, R.I., according to WPRI.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
