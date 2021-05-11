NORTON — Nick Galanis is being mourned by his family and friends as a kindhearted and compassionate man who loved the outdoors and the New England Patriots.
The 30-year-old former Mansfield man died Saturday night when he lost control of his motorcycle and struck a guardrail at the intersection of Maple Street and John Scott Boulevard.
The cause of the accident, the second tragedy in almost two years for the family, remains under investigation.
“He had the best personality and could talk to anyone. He would give the shirt off his back if you needed it,” his mother, Jean Galanis, said Tuesday.
His younger brother Alexander, 27, died in a car crash in Boston July 5, 2019, family members said.
The grief-stricken mother said losing her two sons within 20 months “is incomprehensible. Extremely difficult.”
Nick Galanis was a 2009 graduate of Mansfield High School and his brother graduated the following year.
Nick Galanis recently moved from Mansfield to an apartment in the Brighton section of Boston.
His mother said he was a great cook and he loved spending time with family at his houses in Maine and Florida.
“He snowboarded in the winter and went wakeboarding on the lake in Maine in the summer. His laugh was infectious,” she said.
“He will be missed beyond measure. Nick was my rock,” she added.
His best friend of 15 years, Leah Kraft, said they met at Mansfield High School through his brother Alex and mutual friends.
“Nicky and I were inseparable. Our bond was like no other. We lived for having fun and laughing regardless of every heartache life threw our way,” Kraft said.
She said they loved spending Fourth of July together in Maine and boasted that they set off the most fireworks in the community last year.
The pair also loved to go snowboarding together at Sunday River Resort in Newry, Maine.
“We’ve been through it all together. He was so proud of me but I was even more proud of him. Nick was the most solid friend. He protected me, loved me for who I am, and he always had my back,” Kraft said.
