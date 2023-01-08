Attleboro City Hall building file photo

ATTLEBORO — Former mayor Paul Heroux asked the city council in his last communication on Tuesday to submit a non-binding ballot question to the voters that would increase the number of years in a term for a mayor and limit the mayor to three terms.

The new term would be expanded from two years to four.

