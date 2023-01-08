ATTLEBORO — Former mayor Paul Heroux asked the city council in his last communication on Tuesday to submit a non-binding ballot question to the voters that would increase the number of years in a term for a mayor and limit the mayor to three terms.
The new term would be expanded from two years to four.
Currently, there is no limit set on the number of two-year terms a mayor can serve.
Heroux said the terms could run consecutively or otherwise, but no more than three should be allowed.
The term limits are needed to limit the power the office accumulates over time, he said.
“Term limits ensure there is a check on the concentration of power that develops over the course of time in the office of mayor,” he wrote.
And Heroux defended a four-year term over a two-year term.
Currently, mayors get only one year uninterrupted without having to think about the next campaign.
“A four-year term allows a mayor to perform duties in a way that is less obstructed by running for re-election,” he said.
Heroux said four-year terms should not be implemented unless there is a three-term limit.
He recommended a non-binding ballot question be submitted to voters.
Heroux, who was elected sheriff of Bristol County in November, resigned the mayor’s post at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday to start his new job on Wednesday.
If voters approve the proposal, the council would vote on it and then submit it to the mayor, who would submit it to the state Legislature for approval through a Special Act.
Heroux said that would eliminate the need for a charter commission and the potential chaos that could come from such a commission.
“(This) allows for the change to be completed in a much speedier manner (and) without opening up (a)Pandora’s Box that a charter commission does,” he said.
While the letter to the council said why he’s for, it also said what he is against.
Heroux opposes instituting a recall provision in the city charter.
“A recall provision usually leads to the whims of a minority disrupting the work that needs to be done,” he said. “A recall provision can easily be abused, as we have seen across the country.”
And Heroux also came out against term limits for legislative bodies like the council or school committee.
“A term limit for a legislative branch like a city council or school committee (is) a bad idea because term limits destroy the institutional knowledge that comes with members who have served for a long time,” he said.
When Heroux was elected, he pledged that he would not serve more than three, two-year terms.
He left with one year remaining on his third term.
Prior to Heroux’s election in 2017, former mayor Kevin Dumas, the city’s 17th mayor, served seven, two-year terms, from 2004 to 2018.
And prior to Dumas’ election mayor Judy Robbins, the city’s 16th mayor, served six, two-year terms, from 1992-2004.
Cy Brennan, the city’s 10th mayor, was the longest serving mayor. He served eight terms, from 1950 to 1966.
The average term of service for the 18 mayors of Attleboro is three terms, or six years — 5.94 years to be exact.
The first seven mayors served just one or two terms.
The city’s eighth mayor, John McIntyre, was the first mayor to serve more than two terms. He served three, from 1938 to 1944.
The matter was referred to the ordinance committee for discussion.