ATTLEBORO — Former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi brought his four big Super Bowl rings and his big smile to Sturdy Memorial Hospital on to help cheer up those struggling with cancer.
He’s the namesake for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which started 15 years ago and is headquartered in North Attleboro. It helps cancer patients and their families pay household bills.
His wife Jen is president and CEO of the foundation, which has raised more than $7 million for cancer victims over the years.
Monday was actually the 15th anniversary of the foundation’s establishment and Andruzzi was on a tour of a number of New England hospitals.
He was followed around Sturdy by a gaggle of staff whose job it is to take care of the patients Andruzzi cares about.
The staff posed for pictures with him, joked with him and were allowed to try on his Super Bowl rings.
Then he went on to his main mission: “to bring some joy to the patients,” one staffer said.
And that’s exactly what he did.
There was not a patient who did not break out into a smile when they saw Andruzzi enter their room.
At Sturdy, he visited the ward where a number of patients were receiving chemotherapy and they were glad to see him.
Andruzzi knows what it’s like to be a cancer patient. He was diagnosed in 2007 with non-Hodgkin’s Burkitt’s lymphoma, which meant an end to his professional football career. He went on to beat the disease and remains cancer-free today. But his ordeal gave him a new perspective on those undergoing cancer treatment and he and his wife created the foundation to help patients and their families.
The foundation provides financial assistance to patients and families residing in New England, helping them focus on recovery — not bills.
In the ward where patients were receiving chemo, patient Mary Ellen Cimino was especially outgoing.
“This was a very pleasant surprise,” Cimino said.
She, like the others, got to wear his rings, which are worth tens of thousands of dollars.
Cimino also got his autograph and joked with him.
Andruzzi teased another patient.
“She must have known I was coming, she has her nails done and eyelashes on,” he said as the woman broke into a big smile and posed for a photo.
Andruzzi provided some advice for the patients.
“Laughter is the best medicine,” he said.
Meanwhile, Sturdy President and CEO Aimee Brewer said it’s always a good time when Andruzzi stops in.
“The patients love it,” she said. “It brings smiles to their faces.”
For more information on the foundation, including how to apply for help or how to contribute money go to joeandruzzifoundation.org/
