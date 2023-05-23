ATTLEBORO — Former New England Patriot Joe Andruzzi brought his four big Super Bowl rings and his big smile to Sturdy Memorial Hospital on to help cheer up those struggling with cancer.

He’s the namesake for the Joe Andruzzi Foundation, which started 15 years ago and is headquartered in North Attleboro. It helps cancer patients and their families pay household bills.

