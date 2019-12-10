ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro man was arraigned Tuesday on a 2017 warrant charging him with illegally having a .22 caliber pistol at his home.
Christopher J. Collins, 37, formerly of Freeman Street, pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court to charges of unlawful possession of a handgun and improper storage of a firearm.
The charges stem from a domestic call in September 2017 in which police found the pistol in a bedroom closet.
Assistant District Attorney Kendall Poirier said Collins did not have a firearms license at the time.
His lawyer, Amit Singh of Attleboro, argued that the weapon did not belong to his client and said Collins was unaware the warrant had been issued for his arrest.
Singh said Collins, who now lives in Foster, R.I., has been stopped for speeding since that time but routine police checks revealed no outstanding warrants.
Collins is being held on bail from Wrentham District Court, where he faces charges of drunken driving, second-offense, and leaving the scene of an accident.
Singh said the Wrentham case is expected to be disposed of this week with a probation sentence for his client.
Collins is due back in Attleboro District Court on the weapons case in March when Singh is expected to argue the charges should be dismissed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.