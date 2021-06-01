ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro man was sentenced to two years’ probation and forfeited $11,800 after admitting to charges related to a 2017 Mansfield drug bust.
Patrick K. Berg, 31, who now lives on Cape Cod, was found guilty in Attleboro District Court of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and unlawful possession of a bullet found in his car.
Judge Michele Armour agreed to find sufficient facts for a guilty finding on a charge of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and continued the case without a finding.
His lawyer, Kenneth Van Colen of Fall River, pleaded for all the charges to be continued without a finding because his client has not had any brushes with the law since his arrest and a guilty finding on the fentanyl offense would impact his military benefits.
Berg received a medical discharge from the U.S. Air Force after receiving non-combat related injuries to his face and jaw overseas, Van Colen said.
During the course of his treatment, Berg became addicted to opiates, but since his arrest he has completed a drug treatment program, Van Colen said.
Berg was also found guilty of unlawful possession of ammunition for a bullet found in his car.
Prosecutors sought a split sentence with jail time followed by probation for the Oct. 28, 2017 arrest at the Red Roof Inn in Mansfield.
Berg was arrested after a co-defendant was found passed out in his car in the parking lot of a Mansfield laundromat.
The co-defendant, Kyle M. Laramee, 30, of East Falmouth, was sentenced in Fall River Superior Court in 2019 to a two- to six-year prison term on similar drug charges.
Police say the two men had 114 grams of fentanyl in the hotel room and assorted other drugs including marijuana, prescription pain killers and drug distribution paraphernalia.
Assistant District Attorney Henry Sousa III recommended jail time for Berg because of the large amounts of the drugs and cash the two men possessed. “There is enough evidence that this was not a one-time offense,” Sousa said.
He said the amount of fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid the two men possessed, was equivalent to 50,000 lethal doses.
As a condition of his probation, Berg must submit to drug testing to include THC, the chemical found in marijuana that produces the high users feel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.