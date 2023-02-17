NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former local man was ordered held without bail Friday after his arraignment in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Boston, a crime that outraged the community and does not appear to have a motive.

Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, now of Boston, pleaded innocent in Dorchester District Court to murder, being an armed career criminal and various firearm and ammunition charges.

