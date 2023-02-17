NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former local man was ordered held without bail Friday after his arraignment in the fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy in Boston, a crime that outraged the community and does not appear to have a motive.
Csean Alexander Skerritt, 34, now of Boston, pleaded innocent in Dorchester District Court to murder, being an armed career criminal and various firearm and ammunition charges.
Skerritt is accused of killing Tyler Lawrence of Norwood on Feb. 5 while the boy was visiting his grandparents. Investigators say the shooting was a random, targeted attack.
During a press conference Friday, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said there was no connection between Skerritt and the boy and no motive for the slaying.
Lawrence was gunned down, Hayden said, while he was walking down the street listening to music on a Sunday morning in the vicinity of churches.
“The only thing we know at this point: An evil man with evil intent decided to shoot someone,” Hayden said.
The murder charge was filed after Skerritt, an alleged associate of a Boston gang member, was charged earlier this month by federal authorities with drug trafficking.
Skerritt was listed in a Boston police affidavit as living in North Attleboro when he was charged in 2014 with gunning down a rival gang member in Boston, the Boston Herald reported.
He was acquitted of the charges after a trial in 2017, according to court records.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.