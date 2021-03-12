PROVIDENCE -- A former North Attleboro resident who allegedly fatally stabbed an Attleboro man outside a Providence bar in 2010 has been indicted on a charge of murder, the Rhode Island Attorney General’s office said.
Jason Lopes, 33, is being held without bail at the Dallas County Jail in Texas and awaiting extradition back to Rhode Island, Attorney General Peter Neronha said.
Lopes was arrested earlier this week in Garland, Texas, a city northeast of Dallas, on a warrant issued after his indictment by a Rhode Island grand jury, Neronha said.
Lopes is accused of fatally stabbing Zackary Marshall, 22, the father of a newborn daughter, outside a bar on Peck Street in Providence during the early morning hours of Dec. 18, 2010.
“The indictment in this case is a major step forward in our efforts to obtain justice for Mr. Marshall and his family,” Neronha said in a statement.
“Ten years is a long time, and I recognize how difficult it has been for the family of Mr. Marshall to wait for this day to come. There is a distance on the road to justice still to travel, but I am pleased that we have reached this point,” he said.
The attorney general thanked the family for their patience and the Providence police department, “whose persistence, in partnership with this office, has brought us to this place today.”
Dianne Marshall, mother of Zachary Marshall, told The Sun Chronicle that the news of an arrest in her son's murder brought a lot of emotion and pain. She said the family was still processing the news and supporting one another.
"We are extremely grateful to the Providence police department and all the hard work and tireless hours they have put into our son Zack’s case. We are grateful for our family and the community support that we have received over the last 10 years,” she said in a statement.
Family and friends have turned out every year since Marshall's murder for a motorcycle ride that raised money for a scholarship in his name and a fund for his daughter, Kira. The family has also sought justice for him by leafleting the area where he was killed seeking information on the case.
Marshall, an Attleboro native and 2006 Attleboro High School graduate, lived on Bank Street and worked at his uncle's auto body shop in Norton. He was with a friend walking from a nightclub about 2 a.m. and was stabbed during an argument with three men and a woman. He died later at Rhode Island Hospital.
Steven Paré, Providence commissioner of public safety, said Detective Angelo A’Vant uncovered new evidence in the case that was brought to the attorney general’s office and led to the indictment.
He did not specify what the evidence was.
Providence Chief of Police Hugh Clements said detectives were able to locate Lopes and alert Texas authorities to apprehend him.
A spokesperson for the attorney general's office said it was unclear Friday on when Lopes would be returned to Rhode Island.
