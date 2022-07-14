NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former North Attleboro man has been indicted by a Bristol County grand jury on charges he allegedly exchanged pornographic photos and videos with an underage girl.
Jonathan M. Easterbrooks, 25, now of Johnston, R.I., faces arraignment in Fall River Superior Court on July 25.
He was indicted on charges of possession of child pornography, exhibiting a child in the nude and distributing obscene matter to a minor.
Easterbrooks is accused of sending nude videos of himself to a 16-year-old girl through the Snapchat app.
He also allegedly received pornographic videos of the girl including one the girl sent of herself engaged in sex acts with a toddler.
He was arrested at his then home in North Attleboro in January and pleaded innocent at his arraignment in Attleboro District Court.
The indictment transfers the case to superior court where he potentially faces harsher penalties, if convicted.
Easterbrooks is free on $10,000 cash bail and was ordered to stay out of Massachusetts with the exception of legal appointments related to his case and to stay away from the girl and minor children.
The defendant is also prohibited from using social media or the internet.