ATTLEBORO --- A former North Attleboro man faces charges he indecently touched a 10-year-old girl five years ago.
Mark A. Fay, 40, of Nashua, N.H., pleaded innocent in Attleboro District Court last week.
The girl is known to the defendant and reported the alleged incident in August, according to court records.
He is free on $5,000 cash bail and was ordered to stay away from the alleged victim, according to records.
The case was continued for a pretrial conference next month.
