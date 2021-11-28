FOXBORO -- Jason Johnson received an early birthday present Sunday that he won’t soon forget.
The 32-year-old former North Attleboro resident, who lives in Medford, was at Gillette Stadium when, with less than five minutes left in the game, he was given a football by New England Patriots’ Damien Harris after the running back scored the final touchdown against the Tennessee Titans.
“I was like `holy smokes.’ This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” said Johnson, who turns 33 on Monday. “It was amazing. I was so pumped.”
Johnson, who was at the game with his girlfriend, Brittany Kaplan, received the front-row seats from his phone service provider, Verizon’s, rewards program. “That was pretty cool, but then this happened,” he said, adding that it was the icing on the cake to a 36-13 Patriots’ victory.
The Bishop Feehan graduate, who is a physical education teacher in Winchester, said he was leaning over the rail and cheering when Harris made his way toward him.
“I was so pumped. Everyone behind me was fist-bumping me and a kid behind me offered me two grand for the football … but he was three sheets to the wind, so I don’t think he was serious,” he said with a laugh.
But Johnson has no intention of selling the keepsake. He plans on ordering a case for it and trying to get Harris to sign it -- perhaps at a training camp, he said.
“I’ve got a few sports items I’ve collected along the way, but nothing like this,” Johnson said. “This football will look awesome in the pretty cool mancave I plan to have some day.”
