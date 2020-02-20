NORTH ATTLEBORO — A former local man is suing the town and police department for $2.5 million, accusing police of using excessive force when they arrested him for assaulting his fiancee in December 2018.
Frank Gallagher Jr., 38, alleges a police officer broke his ankle after kneeing him while he was handcuffed in the back seat of a cruiser. He filed the suit Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Boston.
Gallagher says he was not resisting arrest but merely trying to retrieve his cellphone to give to police. He also claims police “fabricated a story” and prepared police reports with false statements “to conceal their unconstitutional actions and use of excessive force.”
Gallagher says he was cooperating with officers’ requests and directives and that a witness yelled for the officer to stop striking him.
Now a resident of Norfolk County, he says he suffered financial losses, physical injury and mental and emotional distress because of the police. He claims his civil rights were violated and accuses the town and police department of negligence and negligent training and supervision.
His lawyer, James Caramanica of Attleboro, said his client had to have ankle surgery as a result of the incident.
“He still suffers the effects of the ankle injury. He may need more surgery,” Caramanica said.
Named as defendants are then-Town Manager Michael Gallagher, Police Chief John Reilly, officers Joseph Fryer and Edward Zimmer, Town Council President Keith Lapointe, the town police department and the town of North Attleboro.
Fryer is named as the officer who kneed Frank Gallagher, who is no relation to Michael Gallagher. Reilly is accused of failing to adequately investigate the plaintiff’s allegations.
In suits against municipalities, a wide net of officials are required to be named as a matter of legal procedure.
When contacted about the suit, Reilly and Michael Gallagher, who is now the acting town manager, declined comment. Reilly referred questions to the law firm representing the town. A lawyer there did not respond to a call and an email from The Sun Chronicle for comment.
Frank Gallagher pleaded guilty in January 2019 to strangulation or suffocation and received a one-year jail sentence followed by a two-year suspended jail sentence, according to court records.
He was placed on probation for three years with a requirement that he complete a batterer’s program and submit to random alcohol testing and a mental health and a substance abuse evaluation, according to records.
He is seeking to have the sentence revised and revoked, according to records.
The charges stem from a domestic incident on Dec. 19, 2018 on Keenan Road, where Frank Gallagher lived at the time. Police were dispatched when his fiancee reported that he and her father were arguing, according to a police report.
The woman told police she was choked and assaulted by Gallagher earlier in the week and that he threw a cellphone that struck her in the right eye. Police reported she had a black eye and bruises to her arms.
Contrary to what Gallagher maintains, police say he refused to put his feet inside the cruiser and began to argue about being arrested. They say he resisted Fryer’s attempts to place his feet in the cruiser, forcing the officer to use knee strikes to his right thigh to gain compliance.
Police say Gallagher was able to walk inside the station for booking procedures and was later taken to Sturdy Memorial Hospital after complaining of ankle pain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.