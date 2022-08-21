Joanne Doherty was alarmed when she saw the thick, black clouds of smoke billowing from the Mattapoisett Boatyard Friday, and happy she put off her daily walk by the business.
Doherty, a former North Attleboro resident who now lives in Mattapoisett, decided to go to the beach first instead of her usual walk on Ned’s Point Road by the boatyard.
The sudden decision to go for a swim kept the retired Foxboro school teacher at a safe distance with all the other beachgoers.
“I think there was an explosion. You couldn’t see the fire at first. I just saw the smoke. Thick, black smoke. And then I saw the red flames,” Doherty said in a telephone interview Sunday.
“And there were five or six pops. Just pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,” Doherty said.
The sight was shocking, she said, adding that the area is usually filled with people walking, boating, and kayaking and children riding bicycles.
Almost immediately, Doherty said, mothers were calling or texting their children from the beach to find out where they were and if they were safe.
“My plan was to go walk on Ned’s Point Road first and then go to the beach. I would have been right there,” said Doherty, who is the wife of retired Wrentham District Court clerk magistrate Edward Doherty.
Firefighters from Seekonk, Rehoboth and Plainville were among the 100 or more who responded and battled the six-alarm inferno for about five hours.
The fire consumed five buildings and about a dozen cars and boats, according to Jake Wark, a spokesman for the state Department of Fire Services.
The columns of black smoke could be seen for miles and were so thick they were picked up on weather radar.
A man remained hospitalized in serious condition over the weekend while three firefighters were recovering from heat and exertion, Wark said.
Investigators, including state police assigned to the state Fire Marshal’s office, have not yet determined the cause but do not believe it is suspicious.
