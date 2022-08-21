Mattapoisett fire 8-19-22

Joanne Doherty, formerly of North Attleboro, took this photo of the Mattapoisett Boatyard fire Friday from the Mattapoisett Town Beach.

 Joanne Doherty

Joanne Doherty was alarmed when she saw the thick, black clouds of smoke billowing from the Mattapoisett Boatyard Friday, and happy she put off her daily walk by the business.

Doherty, a former North Attleboro resident who now lives in Mattapoisett, decided to go to the beach first instead of her usual walk on Ned’s Point Road by the boatyard.

